Assam Down Town University organized one-day swimming meet

GUWAHATI: Assam Down Town University organized a one-day swimming championship on Thursday featuring eight events for boys and girls.

The winners of each event:

50m backstorke (Boys)- Nibir Nitin Krow, 50m backstorke (Girls)- Antara Aziza, 50m butterfly (Boys)- Nibir Nitin Krow, 50m butterfly (Girls)- Antara Aziza, 50m breaststroke (Boys)- Nahar Das, 50m breaststroke (Girls)- Luna Bania, 50m freestyle (Boys)- Nahar Das, 50m freestyle (Girls)- Reema Limbu.

