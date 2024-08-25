Dhubri District Swimming Association formed to train youths for swimming

DHUBRI : A long dream of people of this western Assam was fulfilled recently with the formation of Dhubri District Swimming Association to be affiliated with Assam Swimming Association, at Amerbhita (Nayahat) of Dhubri District.

The swimming association was as per guidelines of Assam Swimming Association and under the supervision of Dhubri District Sports Officer, Lanima Talukdar.

The 21- member body of the association was formed in a general meeting held at premises of Dolphin Boating Club with Abdul Motleb Sarkar and Bajlul Haque as president and secretary respectively while Moqbul Hussain Beperi was elected as Vice-president and Aiyub Ali as assistant secretary.

Meeting also elected Lanima Talukdar, a senior AGP leader, Biswajit Kalita, a teacher, Afzal Hussain and president of Minority Development Board, Dhubri Sub-division, Motiur Rahman as advisors in the association.

Talking to The Sentinel, president of the association, Abdul Motleb Sarkar said that since Dhubri District is a flood prone district but there was no proper institute to train the youths for swimming.

“So a need for a swimming training institute was felt for quite long time. But with the formation of swimming association, this has been fulfilled”, Sarkar added.

Also Read: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan nullify Pakistan’s pace as Bangladesh takes 94-run lead

Also watch: