Assam Draws 1-1 Against Meghalaya in Final Santosh Trophy Group Match

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam ended their campaign in the Santosh Trophy with a draw against Meghalaya in their final group league game at Mukalmuwa on Sunday. The match ended 1-1.

Assam needed a win and that too a minimum 2-0 margin to increase their goal difference, to qualify for the final round of the competition. On the other hand Meghalaya needed a simple draw to book their berth in the next round.

After the barren first half, Meghalaya went ahead in the game 56th minute through D Chyne. Dipu Mirdha scored the equalizer for Assam in the 88th minute.

In the other game of the group at the same venue Arunachal Pradesh earned a consolation 4-3 win against Nagaland. While Tagru James (2). Tarh Dolu and Tame Agung scored for the winners, S Ayenmongbe, Sentilong and K Kaurinta were the scorers for Nagaland.

With these games the league phase of group E came to an end. Meghalaya qualified for the final round from this group collecting 7 points from three matches. Assam finished second in the group with 4 points. Nagaland (3 points) and Arunachal Pradesh (3 points) took the third and fourth place respectively.

