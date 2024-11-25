Assam: Khel Maharan Second Phase to Begin in Barhampur Constituency from December 1

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The events under the second phase of the 2nd edition of Khel Maharan, initiated by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for promotion as well as identification of the hidden talents of the rural areas across the state, will be started in Barhampur constituency from December 1.

The schedule for the 2nd phase events under Khel Maharan will be initiated in 16 gram panchayats in the constituency including Samaguri, Sutar Khatowal, and Udmari panchayat. The events will include football, athletics, and kabaddi.

Additionally, events will also be held in Ranglu, Kandali, and Dakshin Nonoi under the Kathiatoli development block from December 18.

The villages participating in the event include Bheeleoguri, Akashiganga, Garukhunda, Jamunamukh, Baliram, Chankhola, Nagaonya Pam, Kachua, Chang Chaki, Kathiatoli, Jumurmur, Tetelisara, and Kampur ULB. The events will feature football, athletics, kabaddi, road cycling, and Chess, a press note added here.

It's pertinent to mention here that the first phase of events in Barhampur LAC, were concluded on November 22.

