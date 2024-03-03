Assam: Eastern Open Talent Hunt kicks off today in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Boxing Federation of India (BFI) in association with Assam Amateur Boxing Association is going to host the Eastern Open Talent Hunt scheduled to be held at the Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium in Guwahati from Sunday. Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria will formally inaugurate the event at 3 pm.

These are open tournaments and anyone can participate and get themselves enrolled to showcase their skills. The winners will get a chance to be invited to participate in the pruning trials for inclusion in the BFI’s national camps and train under the guidance of experienced coaches and mentors as well as to represent the country. The events that will be the part of the competition are Junior and sub-junior events (boys and girls) along with Elite and Youth (men and women).

The Secretary General of Boxing Federation of India Hemanta Kumar Kalita addressing a press conference here today said, “Already more than 300 young boxers from 19 states have registered in sub-junior and junior streams.”

The gold, silver and bronze winners of the zonal level competition will get a prize money of Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. On the other hand eight quarterfinalists in each weight category will be selected from the zonal level and qualify for the national championships.

The champions of the national competition to be held in Haryana will be selected directly to the national camp and will be given better training.

Today’s press conference was also attended by BFI technical officer R Rajenderan, Dharmendra Bhat and Neeraj Joshi, a key official of REC which is sponsoring the event.

