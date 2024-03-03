Yuvraj Singh denies reports he will be contesting upcoming Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: Taking to social media late on Friday, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh issued a clarification, denying media reports that he will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha from his home state of Punjab.

Yuvraj, the 2011 World Cup winner, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to clarify that he will not be contesting Lok Sabha polls from Gurdaspur in Punjab.

“Contrary to media reports, I’m not contesting elections from Gurdaspur. My passion lies in supporting and helping people in various capacities, and I will continue to do so through my foundation You We Can. Let’s continue making a difference together to the best of our abilities,” Yuvraj Singh said in his post. IANS

