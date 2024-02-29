Assam enter knock out stage of Santosh Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam lost to Services in their fourth group league game in the Santosh Trophy Football held at Itanagar today. The winner scored one goal in either half of the match, and the result also ensured them to book their berth in the knockout stage, collecting nine points.

Meanwhile, although Assam (6 points) lost today, they too qualified for the knockout stage as Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh failed to earn victory in their group league match today. Arunachal Pradesh lost to Kerala 0-2, and the game between Goa and Meghalaya ended 0-0. With these results, both Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, last year’s runners-up, bowed out of the competition. Goa (8 points) and Kerala (7 points) also booked their berths in the knockout stage.

Assam went into the game with two win under their belts. After the side lost the opening game to Kerala, they came back strongly in the competition and registered two consecutive victories over Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively.

Although Services tried to dominate in the first half, Assam fought well and created several opportunities. However, Services managed to take the lead at the very end of the first half through Bidhyasagar Singh. The match was exactly 45 minutes old when Bidhyasagar received the ball inside the box, and he didn’t fail to put his team ahead with a nice goal.

Services got the second goal within five minutes of the second half. Right back Urjay had sent a back pass to goalkeeper Birkhang, but he touched the ball with his hands, which helped Services to earn an indirect free kick on the edge of the 6-yard box. 10 players from Assam tried to seal the goal while standing on the goal line, but P Christopher Kamei’s beautiful shot went straight into the goal, almost kissing the bar.

Assam tried to come back thereafter but wasn’t able to change the result of the game.

All six teams in the group have one game left in the competition.

