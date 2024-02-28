Assam face Services in next group league game in Santosh Trophy today at Itanagar

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam will face Services in their next group league game in the Santosh Trophy Football at Itanagar on Wednesday. The match will kick off at 10 am.

Assam, placed in group ‘A’, already played three matches and collected six points. In their first game, they lost to Kerala, but thereafter, the side came back strongly in the competition and registered two consecutive wins against Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively.

Goa are leading the points table in group ‘A’ with 7 points from three matches. They were followed by Services (6 points) and Assam (6 points) in second and third places, respectively. Kerala (4 points) are in fourth place, while Meghalaya (1 point) and Arunachal Pradesh (1 point) are in fifth and sixth positions.

