Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: To commemorate the World Football Day Assam Football Association will organize a football coach conclave on Saturday in the city. The event will be attended by Kausar Jamil Hilaly, Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, Ranjit Bajaj, owner, Minerva Punjab FC, Naushad Moosa, AFC Pro License coach and two international footballers- Halicharan Narzary and Vinit Rai.

