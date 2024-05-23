Bodoland Football Club to start selection trial for Durand Cup from May 26

A CORRESPONDENT,

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland Football Club decided to conduct a series of selection trial to induct new and dynamic players to participate the 133rd edition of Durand Cup from May 26 from Kokrajhar.

Talking to media persons at Bodoland Guest House here on Wednesday, the Executive Director of Bodoland FC Jaikhlong Brahma said that the 133rd edition of Durand Cup was scheduled to be held from July 26 to August 31. The tournament would be held in five venues- Kolkata, Imphal, Shillong, Jamshedpur and Kokrajhar in which Bodoland FC is one of the teams from the region. Bodoland FC was given a chance to represent the BTC region and Kokrajhar SAI was one of the venues. He said that last year Bodoland FC lost in pre-quarter and thus it has been preparing for better performance inducting new and dynamic players.

Brahma said, to bring excellent players, the Bodoland FC will start the selection trial from May 26 at KDSA in Kokrajhar. Moreover, the selection trial in Chirang will be held on May 28, Baksa on May 30, Tamulpur on June 1 and Udalguri on June 3. He said, the intended players should be above 18 years of age and the selection trial would open for all intending players who should get register themselves with the Bodoland FC or can come to the field. Atleast 26 players would be taken in the selection trial and the players would be drawn only from their respective districts. He also said that some foreign players would be brought only on the basis of requirement but local players would be given first priority.

Meanwhile, Technical experts from Kolkata have been working for ground preparations at Kokrajhar SAI STC as the field turned unfit due to heavy and in essant rains last year. The field is being modified to exit the ground water so that the play field remain fit to play.

