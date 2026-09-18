Assam: Girls’ Football Tournament Concludes at Subankhata

HOWLY: The 64th Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Barama, organised the Girls’ Football Tournament at Subankhata, Baksa district, with the objective of encouraging sporting talent among girls from border villages and providing them a platform to showcase their abilities.

The final was played between Northeast Club-A, Subankhata and Atletico De Parki-A, Patkijuli on Thursday. Atletico De Parki-A won the final by a solitary goal.

The closing ceremony was attended by Manuj Kumar, Deputy Inspector General, Sector Headquarters SSB Rangia; Anuj Kumar, Commandant, 64th Battalion SSB Barama; Vinod Kumar Singh, Deputy Commandant; Sadananda Das, Gaon Burah, Subankhata; Ramesh Das, VCDC President, Subankhata; Gunjeet Boro, VCDC President, Jopadang; Ranjit Basumatary, NGO Gramya Vikas Manch, Subankhata; Kabindra Kalita, Principal, Sankardev Shishu Niketan, Bijgaon, along with other dignitaries and local residents of Baksa district.

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