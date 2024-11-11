Assam girls’ team win 3rd East Zone National Mini Roll Ball Championship title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam girls’ team clinched title in the 3rd East Zone National Mini Roll Ball Championship that concluded in Kolkata on Sunday. Boys’ team bagged silver. The final match in the girls’ section was held between Assam and Odisha. Assam dominated the game and registered an easy 7-1 victory. Earlier in the league stage Assam won against Odisha (3-1), Bihar (7-2) and West Bengal (7-0).

In the boys’ category, Assam had to settle for silver after a tough final where they lost to Odisha 0-10.

