Guwahati Dominates 7th Mini and Sub-Junior Inter District Roll Ball Championship

GUWAHATI: 7th Mini and Sub-Junior Inter District Roll Ball Championship concluded at Dispur on Sunday. The competition was organised by Guwahati Roll Ball Association.

Final results: U-11 Boys: 1st – Guwahati, 2nd- Duliajan, 3rd - Kamrup (Metro). U-11 Girls:1st Guwahati, 2nd - Kamrup Metro, 3rd -Duliajan

U-14 girls: 1st – Kamrup, 2nd – Guwahati, 3rd- Kamrup (Metro). U-14 Boys: 1st – Duliajan, 2nd- Guwahati, 3rd- Kamrup.

Also Read: Paris 2024 Olympics: Arjun Babuta qualifies for men’s 10m air rifle final

Also Watch: