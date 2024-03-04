Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurates Eastern Open Talent Hunt boxing

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria formally inaugurated the Eastern Open Boxing Talent Hunt programme at the Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium here today. More than 300 young boxers from 19 states are participating in sub junior and junior categories.

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is organizing the event in association with the Assam Amateur Boxing Association. The 16-day event will conclude on March 18.

Addressing the gathering in the opening ceremony governor said, “This is a wonderful platform for the young boxers to showcase their talents and get ready for the next level. With your hard work and dedication, you will shine the name of our nation.”

He also lauded the organizers and the Government of India for providing a platform for budding sportspersons.

Among other present in the opening ceremony are Joint Secretary of BCCI Devajit Saikia, president of the Assam Amateur Boxing Association Kamal Chandra Goyari and secretary general of Boxing Federation of India Hemanta Kalita.

The junior and sub-junior events (boys and girls) will continue until March 9. The elite and youth (men and women) events will follow from March 12 to 18..

It may be mentioned here that the gold, silver and bronze winners of the zonal level competition will get a prize money of Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000. On the other hand eight quarterfinalists in each weight category will be selected from the zonal level and qualify for the national championships.

