Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, PT Usha attend closing ceremony of Seemanta Kreeda Mahotsav

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the closing ceremony of the Seemanta Kreeda Mahotsav’24, organized by Seemanta Chetana Mancha Purvottar at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, in Sarusajai Sports Complex, here today.

Attending the closing ceremony, the Governor emphasized the pivotal role of border protection in safeguarding the nation. He commended the efforts of Seemanta Chetna Manch Purvottar for fostering patriotism among the people residing along the border through sports. The Governor said that such initiatives will empower individuals to contribute to national prosperity.

Recognizing the abundant talent pool of the State, the Governor acknowledged the challenges in identifying and nurturing these talents. He hailed the organization's initiatives in scouting and nurturing youth talent as commendable endeavors.

Highlighting the inclusivity of sports, the Governor emphasized that on the playing field, distinctions of religion, status, or wealth dissolve, leaving only talent as the criterion for success. He stressed the role of sports in fostering unity and lauded the robust infrastructure of the state which is contributing to the remarkable potential of North Eastern India.

It should be noted that a total of 765 students, comprising both boys and girls, participated in the three-day sports event across the state. Among the participants, 346 were girls, while 419 were boys. The participants primarily hailed from nine locations within the state that share borders with Bangladesh and Bhutan. These locations include Dhubri Mankachar, Cachar, South Karimganj, North Karimganj, Udalguri, Tamulpur, Chirang, and Kokrajhar. President, Indian Olympic Association, PT Usha, Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, Kausar Jamil Hilaly, CEO, The Hans Foundation, Sandeep J Kapur , President, Seemanta Chetana Manch Purvottar, Pratima Neogi and a host of dignitaries were present during the closing ceremony.

Also Read: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria greets people on Holi

Also Watch: