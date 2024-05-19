Assam: Guwahati thrash Rangia in Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket tournament

GUWAHATI: Guwahati thrashed Rangia by 10 wickets in the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket tournament match at Goalpara on Saturday. Chasing 25 runs to win Guwahati reached the target without losing a wicket. Pradyun Saikia and Erik Roy remained not out on 15 and 9 runs respectively. Earlier Rangia bowled out 68 in their second innings. Rohit Singh shone with the ball and bagged six wickets.

