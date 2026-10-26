Chinmoy Boro Wins Inaugural Green Meadows U-10 Tennis Tournament

GUWAHATI: The 1st Green Meadows Tennis Tournament for U-10 categories, organised by Green Meadows Tennis Academy concluded in the city on Sunday. Chinmoy Boro won the singles title defeating Chaayan Kalita 4-2, 4-1 in the final. Altogether 30 players took part in the championship. The award ceremony was attended by Kalyan Kumar Das, President of Guwahati Tennis Association as Chief Guest while Farida Alam, Principal, Green Meadows School attended as Guest-of-Honour.

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