Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Two-day Khelo India Asmita Junior Girls Swimming Competition got under way at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in the city today. After the end of the first day Bengal took top place in the medal tally with 19 medals and host Assam were in second place collecting 10 medals. Altogether 110 players from different states took part in the competition.

