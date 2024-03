Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam won five medals, one silver and 4 bronze, in the Khelo India Women Taekwondo that concluded at Cuttack recently. Medal winners: Pori Hazarika (silver, junior, 68+), Dibbana Dorothi Haloi (bronze, U-55kg, Cadet)), Niyar Parijat (bronze, U-51 kg, Cadet), Liya Lekharu, bronze, 68kg+junior) and Palashmoni Moran (bronze, Senior 73kg +)

