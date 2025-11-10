Assam in trouble after Tripura pile up huge total in Ranji Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam found themselves in deep trouble against Tripura in their Ranji Trophy match at Agartala on Sunday. After the hosts declared their first innings at a mammoth 602 for 7, Assam were reeling at 67 for 4 at stumps on Day 2, still trailing by 535 runs.

Openers Abhishek Thakuri and Pradyun Saikia gave Assam a modest start, adding 31 runs before Thakuri departed for 9. His dismissal triggered a collapse, with the visitors losing three more wickets for just 36 additional runs. Sarupam Purkayastha (9) was the next to go, followed by Saikia (27) and skipper Denish Das (11).

At close of play, Ghadigaonkar (3no) and Mukhtar Hussain (1no) were at the crease. For Tripura, A.K. Sarkar took two wickets, while Mura Singh and A S Sarkar claimed one each.

Earlier, Tripura posted a commanding 602 for 7 before declared their first innings batting 143 overs. After Hanuma Vihari’s fine innings of 156 (18 fours, 2 sixes), Vijay Shankar continued the domination with a brilliant unbeaten 150 off 143 balls, hitting 14 boundaries and 4 sixes. Mura Singh (52) and overnight batter Sentu Sarkar (51) also made valuable contributions.

Vijay Shankar was involved in three key partnerships, the most notable being a 125-run stand for the sixth wicket with Rana Dutta, which propelled Tripura to their imposing total. Young pacer Darshan Rajbonshi claimed 3 wickets for 83.

