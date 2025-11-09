Ranji Trophy: Hanuma Vihari leads Tripura to commanding total

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Tripura took firm control on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy match against Assam in Agartala on Saturday, posting a strong 316 for 4 in their first innings. Skipper Hanuma Vihari led from the front with a brilliant unbeaten 143, while Sentu Sarkar narrowly missed out on a century, falling for 94.

After being invited to bat, Tripura had a shaky start as Assam’s Darshan Rajbongshi struck twice early to reduce the hosts to 34 for 2. However, Vihari steadied the innings with two crucial partnerships that turned the tide in Tripura’s favor.

Vihari first added 68 runs for the third wicket with Sridam Paul, and later shared a massive 210-run stand for the fourth wicket with Sentu Sarkar, which put Tripura firmly in control.

Batting with great composure, Vihari faced 215 balls, hitting 17 boundaries and a six to remain unbeaten on 143. Sentu, on the other hand, made 94 off 145 deliveries, striking 11 fours and a six before missing his hundred by a narrow margin.

At stumps, Rana Dutta was batting on 4, giving solid support to his captain.

For Assam, Darshan Rajbongshi was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Mukhtar Hussain and Ayushman Malakar chipped in with one wicket each.

Tripura will look to build on their strong start when play resumes on the second day.

