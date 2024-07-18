Assam: Indian Army conducts friendly volleyball matches in Tinsukia district

A Correspondent

Dibrugarh: Indian Army conducted a friendly Volleyball Tournament for local youth at Hassak Village in Tinsukia district on Wednesday.

The matches were conducted with an aim to promote sportsmanship and provide a platform for the young volleyball players to showcase their talent.

The event saw excellent participation from Youth Club Pangsoon of Singpho Community at Hassak.

The matches were witnessed by locals and showed great zeal and interest for the games organized by the Security Forces.

The participation was overwhelming and was followed by Prize distribution and Tea.The event trully fostered a sense of camaraderie and helped maintain healthy relationship with the locals.

