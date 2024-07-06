Summer volleyball camp begins at Judges Field in Guwahati city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: A16-day Summer Volleyball Camp for Men & Women, organized by Guwahati Sports Association, got under way at the Volleyball Coaching Centre, Judges Field, in the city on Friday. The camp was formally inaugurated by former national volleyball player Deepak Ojha.

Speaking on the occasion Ojha advised the players to take the camp seriously and learn the technique of Volleyball from the Coaches. Amba Saikia Patgiri, vice president of Guwahati Sports Association, was also present in the opening Ceremony. The camp is being held under the supervision of Gautam Singh, NIS Coach, and Altogether 60 Men and Women players are participating in it.

