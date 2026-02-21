Assam Joins Group B in U-13 ASMITA National Football Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam are placed in group B in the U-13 ASMITA National Football which will kick off in April in Mahilpur, Punjab. The other teams in Assam group are: Karnataka, Jharkhand and Rajasthan. The teams in the group A included Punjab, Gujarat, Mizoram and Kerala. Four zonal round winners and four runners-up were divided into two groups. Top two from each group will progress for the final. It may be mentioned here that Assam and Mizoram qualified from the North East Zone.

