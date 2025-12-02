Assam Karatekas Win 22 Medals at National Tournament in Dehradun

GUWAHATI: The 35th All India Full Contact Kyokushin Karate Tournament was held on November 30 at the Parade Ground Sports Complex, Dehradun. Altogether 15 karatekas under the guidance of trainers Ambika Dutta and Abhishek Thakur from the Kyokushin Warrior Academy, Guwahati participated and claimed a total of 22 medals.

Results in the Kumite section: Gold medal- Shriya Dutta, Smritishikha Rahang, Momi Rabha, Bikash Das, Jurashi Das;

Silver medal- Aniruddha Khataniar, Varun Malla Bujar Barua, Bhabona Hazarika;

Bronze medal- Hrishita Dutta, Baby Rahang, Barnit Goswami, Krishiv Bhattacharjee, Manjit Rai, Rudrakshi Kashyap.

Results in the Kata section: Gold medal- Dr Sunil Malla Bujar Barua, Hrishita Dutta, Baby Rahang, Momi Rabha, Rudrakshi Kashyap, Jurashi Das, Bhabona Hazarika;

Silver Medal-

Smritisikha Rahang.

