Martinez double at Pisa keeps Inter on heels of Serie A leader AC Milan

MILAN: Lautaro Martinez fired Inter Milan to within a point of the Serie A summit with both goals in Sunday’s 2-0 win at promoted Pisa.

Argentina striker Martinez smashed home Pio Esposito’s low cross in the 69th minute and then ensured Inter would stay on the heels of local rival AC Milan when he tapped in from close range with seven minutes remaining.

A last-gasp loss to Atletico Madrid midweek and derby defeat last weekend had Inter reeling, and although Sunday’s three points will be welcome, the overall performance was not encouraging.

Martinez’s goals took him to 10 in all competitions and saved Inter’s blushes, as Cristian Chivu’s side was sluggish at the Arena Garibaldi, which is a stone’s throw from Pisa’s world-famous leaning tower.

Pisa, which sits in the bottom three after just one win from its 13 league fixtures, had the better of the chances before Martinez’s perfectly hit first-time strike broke the deadlock.

Atalanta coach Raffaele Palladino beat his old team Fiorentina 2-0 thanks to goals either side of half-time from Odilon Kossounou and Ademola Lookman.

Palladino took charge of Atalanta earlier this month following the sacking of Ivan Juric, and Sunday’s win was just the third of the league season for the Bergamo club, which sits 11th on 16 points. Atalanta is on the up following a thumping victory at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, while Fiorentina is still winless and six points from safety. Agencies

