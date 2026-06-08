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Assam: Kaziranga Chess Carnival Wraps Up One-Day Tournament

The second Kaziranga Chess Carnival concluded at Borgos Resort, Kohora, with 140 players from across India taking part.
Kaziranga Chess Carnival
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By Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The second edition of the Kaziranga Chess Carnival concluded at Borgos Resort, Kohora, on Sunday with the participation of 140 chess players from different parts of India.

The one-day tournament was held in three categories - Under-10, Under-15 and Open.

In the Open category, the first, second and third positions were secured by Amlan Mahanta, Iftikar Alom Mazumdar and Tanmay Rajbongshi respectively.

In the Under-15 Boys category, the first three positions were secured by Abhirup Handique, Ankit Doley and Bishwajit Boruah respectively.

In the Under-10 Boys category, the top three positions were secured by Chow Rudraanshu Pran Gogoi, Chow Manikya Pran Gogoi and Bornil Akash Borah respectively.

In the Under-10 Girls category,  the top three positions were secured by Nairiti Das, Benishaa Kashyap, Subarnamayee Sarma respectively.

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Kaziranga Chess Carnival
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