Sports

India Slip to 139 in FIFA Rankings After Three-Place Drop

The Indian men’s football team slipped further in FIFA’s live rankings, dropping three places to 139 after a series of disappointing results.
Indian men’s football team
Published on

NEW DELHI: The Indian men’s football team further dropped three places in FIFA’s live rankings as of Sunday, falling to 139 after a string of disappointing outings.

The Blue Tigresses are on a three-match losing streak after they suffered consecutive defeats in the Unity Cup 2026, and then lost to Tajikistan in the first of two international friendlies.

India play Tajikistan next on June 9 in the second friendly. Agencies

Also Read: Brazil, Germany, Portugal Impress with Strong Wins; Belgium Dominate Opponents

FIFA rankings
Indian men’s football team
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com