India Slip to 139 in FIFA Rankings After Three-Place Drop

NEW DELHI: The Indian men’s football team further dropped three places in FIFA’s live rankings as of Sunday, falling to 139 after a string of disappointing outings.

The Blue Tigresses are on a three-match losing streak after they suffered consecutive defeats in the Unity Cup 2026, and then lost to Tajikistan in the first of two international friendlies.

India play Tajikistan next on June 9 in the second friendly. Agencies

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