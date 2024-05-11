Assam Kickboxing Association to host National Kickboxing Federation Cup Championships in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Kickboxing Association (AKA) will host the National Kickboxing Federation Cup Championships in Guwahati, The competition will kick off at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium at Sarusajai Sports Complex from October 3,

Addressing a media gathering the general secretary of AKA Biswajit Kakati said, “A series of inter-district, inter-school and inter-college competitions will be conducted in the State from July to select the Assam team for the forthcoming Federation Cup. The list of competition included: 10th All Assam State Level Inter-School Kickboxing Championship, 6th All Assam State Level Inter-District Kickboxing Championship, 5th All Assam State Level Inter-College Kickboxing Championship and 2nd All Assam State Level Inter-University Kickboxing Championship. AKA will organize these competitions in collaboration with Nagaon District Kickboxing Association (NDKA), Dima Hasao District Kickboxing Association and Charaideo District Kickboxing Association.”

He also added: “AKA will release a book named ‘Victory Not Violence’ focusing on martial arts and mental well-being, during the Federation Cup.”

The media briefing was also attended by AKA working president Abul Kalam Azad, vice president Hemchandra Pathak and NDKA general secretary Inamul Mazid.

