Assam Lawn Bowlers Felicitated After Medal Haul at Asian Championships

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Lawn Bowling Association Assam on Thursday felicitated the players from Assam who bagged medals in the recent 17th Senior and 15th Under-25 Asian Lawn Bowls Championships, held in Delhi. Altogether six players from Assam represented India in the 12-member squad and all six of them annexed medals in the prestigious championships. The players from Assam won three gold, a silver and three bronze medals.

While Putul Sonowal and Arjuna awardee Nayan Moni Saikia lifted the men and women’s singles crowns respectively, Bangita Hazarika bagged a silver in women’s fours event. Sonowal also won a bronze medal in men’s triples. Besides, Jayanta Sarmah won a gold in men’s fours and bronze in men’s triples. Bitu Das and Suranjana Baruah finished with bronze medals under-25 in men and women’s singles respectively.

The players were presented with citation, memento jersey and gamocha during the felicitation ceremony, chaired by Lawn Bowling Association Assam’s Vice President Nikheswar Saikia at the Conference Hall of Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in the city.

Congratulating the medal winning players, Lawn Bowling Association Assam’s secretary Naba Basumatary hailed their performance throughout the tournament and wished them more success in the future. He also stated that two players from Assam-Nayan Moni Saikia and Putul Sonowal- will represent India in the forthcoming World Bowls Indoor Championships in Australia scheduled to kick off on May 12. Four players from Assam – Putul Sonowal, Jayanta Sarmah, Nayan Moni Saikia and Bangita Hazarika – have also been invited to the India selection trials for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games, to be held in New Delhi from May 18.

The felicitation ceremony was also attended by Lawn Bowling Association Assam’s Treasurer Imtiaz Ahmed and veteran sports journalist Pulin Saha among others

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