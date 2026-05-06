Australia tighten grip on top spot in ICC Women’s T20I rankings ahead of 2026 World Cup

Dubai: Australia have strengthened its hold at the summit of the ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings following the latest annual update, extending its advantage and reaffirming its status as the team to beat ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The updated rankings, which assign full weightage (100 per cent) to matches played since May 2025 and 50 per cent to results from the preceding two years, see Australia remain at No. 1 with 287 rating points. They now enjoy a 12-point lead over the second-placed England women’s cricket team, while India remains firmly in third position with 264 points.

The top 16 teams in the rankings remain unchanged, underlining the consistency among the leading sides in women’s T20I cricket. Reigning T20 World Cup champions New Zealand occupy fourth place with 253 points, while South Africa round off the top five with 243 points. IANS

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