Local Sports

Assam Lose to Gujarat by 18 Runs in U-19 One Day Match

Gujrat defeated Assam by 18 runs in the U-19 Exposure Trip One Day match in Vadodara on Wednesday.
Women’s Under 19 One Day Trophy
Published on

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gujrat defeated Assam by 18 runs in the U-19 Exposure Trip One Day match in Vadodara on Wednesday. Batting first Gujarat posted 234/8 in 50 overs. While Malay scored (77) half century, Purav Pujara contributed 31 run on the board.  Ajit Kumar Yadav finished with 2/33. In reply Assam batted wall but fell short by 18 runs as they managed to score 216/8 in their 50 overs. Dyutimoy Nath played a good knock and remained not out on 88 (66 balls).  

Brief scores: Gujarat: 234/8 (50 overs), Malay 77, Purav Pujara 31; Ajit Kumar Yadav 2/33.  Assam: 216/8 (50 overs), Dyutimoy Nath 88 no, Shivendra 31, Hrishikesh Das 24; Kavya P Patel 2/43, Kavyan Patel 2/44.

Also Read: Suryavanshi stars as India take unassailable lead in Youth ODIs with 51-run win over Australia

Also Watch:

Assam
U-19 One Day Match

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com