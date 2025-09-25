Assam Lose to Gujarat by 18 Runs in U-19 One Day Match

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gujrat defeated Assam by 18 runs in the U-19 Exposure Trip One Day match in Vadodara on Wednesday. Batting first Gujarat posted 234/8 in 50 overs. While Malay scored (77) half century, Purav Pujara contributed 31 run on the board. Ajit Kumar Yadav finished with 2/33. In reply Assam batted wall but fell short by 18 runs as they managed to score 216/8 in their 50 overs. Dyutimoy Nath played a good knock and remained not out on 88 (66 balls).

Brief scores: Gujarat: 234/8 (50 overs), Malay 77, Purav Pujara 31; Ajit Kumar Yadav 2/33. Assam: 216/8 (50 overs), Dyutimoy Nath 88 no, Shivendra 31, Hrishikesh Das 24; Kavya P Patel 2/43, Kavyan Patel 2/44.

