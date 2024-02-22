Assam lose to Kerala in Santosh Trophy at Golden Jubilee Stadium in Itanagar

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam suffered a defeat against Kerala in their opening game in the 77th Santosh Trophy football, which got under way at the Golden Jubilee Stadium, Yupia (Itanagar), on Wednesday. Kerala won the group ‘A’ tie by 3-1.

Kerala took 19 minutes to take the lead through Abdu Raheem, and they went into the lemon break with a 1-0 lead. The side increased the margin through Sajeesh in the 67th minute. Assam tried to give a good fight in the contest, and finally they were successful when Dipu Mirdha, who was the top scorer in the qualifying round, netted one in the 77th minute. Nijo Gilbert scored the final goal of the match in the fifth minute of added time.

In another match of the group, Services defeated Meghalaya by a solitary goal to earn full points. The most important goal of the match was scored by Shafeel in the fifth minute of added time.

The final match of the day, held under floodlights, was well contested, and host Arunachal Pradesh held Goa 3-3, scoring their final goal in the sixth minute of added time. Necio Maristo (20minute), Mahammed Faheez (73rd minute) and Joshua D’Silva (76th minute) scored for Goa. For Arunachal Pradesh Rahul Goju (25 and 90+6 minute) scored twice. Tame Agung (52 minute) was the other scorer.

In their second game Assam will face Meghalaya on Friday.

