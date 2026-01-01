Assam Lose to Uttar Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam went down to Uttar Pradesh by 58 runs via the VJD method in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match at Rajkot on Wednesday. Rain interruption played a decisive role, with a revised target later set for Uttar Pradesh, which they chased successfully.

Assam won the toss and opted to bat first. Led by captain Sumit Ghadigaonkar, who struck a fine century, the team posted a competitive total of 308, being bowled out in 48.4 overs.

Uttar Pradesh were 54 without loss when rain halted play. After the resumption, a revised target was set, which the side achieved comfortably, finishing on 291 for 2 in 42 overs.

Assam’s strong total was built mainly on a massive third-wicket partnership between Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Sibsankar Roy. Sumit played a superb innings of 101 off 82 balls, hitting 12 fours and three sixes. He received excellent support from in-form left-hander Sibsankar Roy, who contributed 82 off 83 balls, including 11 boundaries. The pair added a crucial 171 runs in 150 balls. Sarupam Purkayastha chipped in with 22, while Vipraj Nigam and Zeeshan Ansari claimed four and three wickets respectively for Uttar Pradesh.

In reply, Uttar Pradesh chased down the target with ease, riding on solid partnerships. Opener Aryan Juyal starred with an unbeaten century. He shared a 128-run third-wicket partnership with Priyam Garg, followed by an unbroken 73-run stand for the fourth wicket with Rinku Singh.

Aryan Juyal remained unbeaten on 150 off 140 balls, striking 15 boundaries and three sixes. Priyam Garg scored a half-century (52 off 53 balls, 5 fours), while Rinku Singh finished on 37 not out. For Assam, Akash Sengupta and Rahul Singh picked up one wicket each.

