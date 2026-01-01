Roberto Carlos hospitalised after suffering a heart attack

NEW DELHI: Former Brazil and Real Madrid defender Roberto Carlos has undergone surgery for a heart problem, Spanish daily sports newspaper Diario AS reported on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old former full-back, who now serves as a Real Madrid ambassador, was reportedly vacationing in his home country when an examination revealed a heart dysfunction.

According to AS, Carlos initially sought tests for a small blood clot in his leg. However, a full-body MRI showed his heart was not functioning properly. He was admitted to the hospital for surgery to have a catheter inserted.

The procedure, which was expected to last 40 minutes, extended to almost three hours due to a complication. However, fortunately, the procedure was successful.

Carlos is said to be out of danger but remains under close observation and will stay hospitalised for another 48 hours to ensure his recovery continues.

The newspaper said it contacted the former Brazil star and his entourage, quoting him as saying: “I’m fine now.”

Carlos, one of the most attack-minded left backs of all time, won 125 Brazil caps and played for 11 years at Madrid.

He was a member of the World Cup squads that reached the final in 1998 and won in 2002. He also helped Brazil win the Copa America in 1997 and 1999 and won the Champions League thrice with Madrid. Agencies

