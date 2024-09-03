Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA) honours the achievements of two State mountaineers

Guwahati: The Assam Mountaineering Association recognized the remarkable achievements of two mountaineers from Assam in a special felicitation ceremony on Sunday.

Rubi Borah, a resident of Deotola in Lakhimpur district and an active member of the Assam Mountaineering Association, was the only participant from Assam selected to participate in ‘Climbathon 2024,’ organized by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF). Out of the 22 female mountaineers selected nationwide, Rubi successfully climbed two peaks during the event, which took place on the Bara Shigri Glacier in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul district from August 1 to August 24. The expedition was flagged off from the IMF’s headquarters in New Delhi on July 30. Rubi summited ‘Mount Jelldi’ at 5,648 meters on August 14 and another unnamed peak at 5,400 meters on August 18.

Meanwhile, young Assamese mountaineer and association member Shekhar Bordoloi has also brought pride to the state by successfully climbing five peaks in Ladakh within just 16 days. As part of his ‘Project Five Peaks’ expedition, Shekhar scaled Kang Yatze II (6,250 meters) on August 12, Kang Yatze I (6,400 meters) on August 15, Jo Jongo East (6,220 meters) on August 18, Jo Jongo West (6,280 meters) later that same day, and Chokula Kangri (6,456 meters) on August 25. Despite facing challenging weather conditions, including overcast skies, Shekhar overcame these obstacles to successfully complete his mission.

The felicitation event, held at the association’s office and presided over by President Dr. Devendra Nath Mahanta, honoured both mountaineers for bringing pride to the state. The ceremony was attended by Chief Advisor Satyen Sharma, General Secretary Manash Barooah, and many other members and officials of the association.

