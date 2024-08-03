Assam Noted Swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika leaves for Poland

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Noted swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika left for Poland on Friday where he will swim in the Gulf of Gdansk Bay Channel. A flag off ceremony was held in the city today to see off the swimmer and it was attended by Pradip Timung, Director of Sports and Youth Welfare along with Elvis Ali Hazarika and others. It may be mentioned here that Elvis, who turned into a channel swimmer a couple of years back, already swam various channels including English Channel (twice –relay). He will be the first swimmer from India who will try to cross the Gulf of Gdansk Bay Channel.

Also Read: Channel swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika to swim Poland Channel

Also Watch: