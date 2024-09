Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Official of Grappling Association of Assam Nur Alom Sarkar again elected as the joint Secretary of the Grappling Federation of India. The new executive body of the association was formed during its Annual General Meeting which was held at Faridabad on Sunday. OP Narwal and Sabodh Kumar Yadav elected president and secretary of the association respectively.

