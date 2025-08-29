Assam Olympic association unveils Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a well-organized ceremony held in the city today, the Assam Olympic Association (AOA) officially unveiled the Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award — a prestigious new honour named after the legendary Assamese athlete and Arjuna awardee Bhogeswar Baruah.

The unveiling event was graced by Assam Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosa, ace boxer Ankushita Boro, AOA General Secretary Lakhya Konwar, Vice President Subodh Malla Barua, and several other dignitaries from the sporting fraternity.

Instituted in recognition of Bhogeswar Baruah’s historic gold medal win at the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok, the award will be presented annually to promote and celebrate sporting excellence in India and Assam. The inaugural award ceremony is scheduled for September 3 in Guwahati, with several international athletes confirming their participation. Indian sprint legend P.T. Usha will be among the special guests at the event.

The Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award will honour athletes across six categories, including three major recognitions —Best Sportsperson of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award in Sports and Emerging Sportsperson of the Year. All marquee awards come with cash prizes.

Speaking at the event, Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosa said, “This award is a step forward in Assam’s commitment to sports governance and development. By recognising talent and honouring our icons, we are investing in a culture of excellence that will inspire generations to come.”

AOA General Secretary Lakhya Konwar said the award carries the spirit of a true sporting legend. “Bhogeswar Baruah’s victory at the 1966 Asian Games continues to be a beacon of hope and inspiration. This award ensures his legacy lives on, while motivating our youth to aim higher in the field of sports. This initiative is aimed at embedding his values of perseverance and dedication into India’s sporting movement,” he said.

