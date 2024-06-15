Assam Pacer Pritam Das Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

GUWAHATI: Assam's fast bowling sensation Pritam Das announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday.

The bowler played 16 first class matches after making his debut against Odisha in Cuttack in 2007. His final first class appearance came against the same opponent in 2020 and at the same venue.

Pritam was known for his blistering pace and the ability to intimidate even the best batters. The 35 year old cricketer also played 54 List A and 56 T20 matches for Assam.

In his 16 first class matches, Pritam took 29 wickets and his best performance was 5-65. He also picked 91 wickets in List A and another 64 wickets in T20 Cricket.

The pacer last time played for Assam against Railway in Vijay Hazare cricket held in Ranchi in 2021. He finished the match 3-38 and Assam won the tie by 62 runs.

