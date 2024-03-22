Assam Paddler Trisha Gogoi bags four gold in North East Games at Dimapur

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Showcasing exceptional skill and determination. Assam paddler Trisha Gogoi won four gold medals in the 3rd North East Games held at Dimapur today. Following her triumph in the women’s team event yesterday, Trisha dominated the mixed doubles, doubles, and singles categories and bagged three more gold today.

Assam, at the end of day III, are at third place in medal tally with 80 medals including 22 gold. Host Nagaland is leading the tally with 84 medals including 39 gold, Manipur in second with 72 medals including 27 gold

Meanwhile the Assam table tennis men’s double team secured the gold medal by defeating Mizoram with a commanding score of 3-0 (11-5, 12-10, 11-8). Agniv Bhaskar Gohain and Shankab Gautam Baruah duo demonstrated exceptional prowess on the table, clinching victory and adding another accolade to Assam’s medal tally.

In the mixed doubles event, Assam emerged as the dominant force, claiming all four medals. The gold medal was secured by the formidable pairing of Shankab and Trisha, showcasing a seamless blend of skill and coordination. Agniv and Richa displayed commendable performance to secure the silver medal, while the bronze medals were awarded to Saidul and Akanshya, as well as Bhaskar and Anushna, further highlighting Assam’s dominance in the event. Assam tennis team also won a gold defeating Meghalaya 3-0.

Assam received three gold, an equal number of silver and one bronze on the third day of athletics being held in Kohima today. The first gold for Assam was bagged by Denim Barua in the women’s high jump. In the men’s high jump, Dhritisman Goswami and in the women’s 800m, Happy Gogoi won gold in two minutes and 21 seconds.

The Assam men’s volleyball team continued their winning streak to reach the semifinals. Today Assam defeated Arunachal 3-0.

Also Read: Assam continue to dominate in North East Games at Nagaland

Also Watch: