Assam Premier Club Championship: Bud Cricket Club in strong position

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bud Cricket Club put themselves in a strong position at the end of Day I in the second semifinal of the 8th Assam Premier Club Championship at Judges Field today. Asked to bat first, Bud Cricket Club were bowled out for 302 in their first innings. Kaushik Giri top-scored with 62 off 87 balls, hitting seven fours and one six. He was well supported by Swarupam Purkayastha, who made a quick 60 off 46 deliveries with six fours and three sixes. Nibir Deka also made a valuable contribution of 46 runs. For Gauhati Town Club, Kunal Sarma and Abhinav Choudhury bagged three wickets each.

In reply, Gauhati Town Club were 43 for 3 in 17 overs at stumps. Rohit Singh picked up two wickets for Bud Cricket Club.

