Assam Premier Club Championship: New Star Club win against Bud Cricket Club

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: New Star Club secured a five-wicket victory over Bud Cricket Club in the Assam Premier Club Championship Cricket held at the Judges field here today. After being invited to bat, Bud Cricket Club were bowled out for 157 in 30.2 overs. Nibir Deka top-scored with a fighting 63 off 70 balls, striking four fours and eight sixes, while Sanjay Kumar Singh contributed 26 runs. For New Star Club, Rangajyoti Kharghoria returned impressive figures of 5 for 27 to restrict the Bud batting line-up. In reply, New Star Club chased down the target comfortably, scoring 158 for 5 in 32.4 overs. Mahmood Habibullah led the chase with a well-crafted 60 off 67 balls, which included nine fours and a six. He was well supported by Syed Zeeshan Armand Zuffri, who added 39 runs. Among the Bud bowlers, Pushparaj Sharma picked up 2 wickets for 31 runs, while Bhargav Dutta claimed 2 for 36.

