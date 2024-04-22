Assam Premier Club Championship: Super Touch Cricket Club, Star Sporting win at the Judges Field

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Super Touch Cricket Club and Star Sporting Club won their respective matches on Day 2 of the final round of 6th Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship held at the Judges Field here today. Super Touch beat 4 Season Club by 2 wickets while Star Sporting thrashed NAPCC by 6 wickets. Sidharth Sarmah (Super Touch CC) and Mrinmoy Dutta (Star Sporting) won the Man of the Match awards.

Brief scores: 1st match: 4 Season Club 139/9 in 20 overs (Jitu Timung 27, Sidharth Sarmah 4/25) lost to Super Touch CC 141/8 in 19.1 overs (Jugen Das 34no, Hirakjyoti Deka 33, Jitu Timung 3/26, Himangshu Saikia 2/27.

2nd match: NAPCC 144/7 in 20 overs (Ranjit Changmai 39no, Rahul Singh Tomar 38, Akshay Deka 4/34, Mrinmoy Dutta 2/23) lost to Star Sporting Club 147/4 in 17.4 overs (Mrinmoy Dutta 62no, Amit Sinha 52no).

Tomorrow’s matches: India Club vs Saptarshi (8.30 am); Cricket Club of Dibrugarh vs Star Sporting Club (12.30 pm).

