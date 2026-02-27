Assam Premier Club Championship: Tamulpur Cricket Academy register 55-run victory

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Tamulpur Cricket Academy defeated Evergreen Club (Goalpara) by 55 runs in the Intra-Zonal Round of the 8th Assam Premier Club Championship at Judges Ground here today.

After electing to bat, Tamulpur Cricket Academy posted 173 for 8 in their allotted 50 overs. Nipujit Kalita top-scored with a patient 51 off 84 balls, hitting four boundaries, while Dhanjit Barman contributed 47 off 132 deliveries with six fours. Debraj Shrestha was the pick of the bowlers for Evergreen Club, returning impressive figures of 4 for 28.

In reply, Evergreen Club were bowled out for 118 in 33.1 overs. Rohan Jyoti Rabha fought hard for his 42 off 92 balls, which included five boundaries. Nayan Pathak (3 for 19) and Nipujit Kalita (3 for 23) claimed three wickets apiece to guide Tamulpur Cricket Academy to victory.

