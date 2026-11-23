Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 9th Edition of the Assam Premier Club Championship (APCC) will begin in December across the state. The tournament will be conducted in three stages – District/Sub-Division, Zonal and Final Rounds – providing a competitive platform for club teams from across the state. The championship will commence with the District/Sub-Division Round, scheduled from December 15-January 31, 2027.

It will be followed by Zonal Round will from February 5 to 28, 2027, with the top two teams from each zone advancing to the Final Round. The Final Round, scheduled from March 5 to 31, 2027, will feature 12 teams representing the six zones, competing for the championship title.

Champion will collect a purse of Rs 25,00,000 while the runners up team will be richer by Rs 15,00,000.

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