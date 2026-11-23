HONG KONG: Wang Zhiyi won badminton’s Hong Kong Open in style on Sunday. With reigning Olympic and world champion An absent to recharge her batteries, China’s Wang powered to the title without dropping a game all week. In a year where South Korea’s An has dominated, Wang beat Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-16, 21-11 in the women’s final.

Anders Antonsen was declared the men’s singles champion after second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn withdrew from the summit clash with an injury.

In the men’ doubles, the Malaysian pair of Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun, who had beaten India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, went on to beat Indonesia’s Leo Rolly-Daniel Marthin in a tense final. Agencies

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