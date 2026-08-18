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Barpeta Braves reclaim Assam Premier League lead after clinical chase sinks Barak Legends

Barpeta Braves beat Barak Legends by seven wickets to reclaim the Assam Premier League top spot and seal a semifinal berth.
Barpeta Braves
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Barpeta Braves reclaimed the top spot in the points table of Assam Premier League and confirmed their place in the semifinals after the convincing 7-wicket win over Barak Legends in the second match of the day.

Chasing a modest total of 120 runs, Barpeta’s opener Saurav Dihingia struck an unbeaten half-century to take his team victory in 18.3 overs losing only 3 wickets. However they lost those wickets inside Power play. Saurav, who scored 56 runs from 51 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes, put on match-winning partnership of 94 runs from 76 balls with Abhilash Maurya, who added unbeaten 41 off 38 balls.

Earlier, after losing the toss, Barak could score only 120 runs in allotted overs. After losing 6 wickets in just 59 runs, Barak reached the respectable total with the help of Abdul Ajij Kuraishi’s unbeaten 50 runs off 26 balls. Spinner Rajesh Prasad claimed 3 wickets for 26.

Man of the Match: Hrishikesh Tamuli (Scored 54 runs off 47 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes)

Leading Run scorers:

Player                                            M   R      HS  AVG      SR         50s

1. Bishal Saha                  9   388     81    48.50  120.12       4

2. Sibsankar Roy              9   268     62    33.50  129.47       1

3. Saurav Dihingia            9   254     64    42.33  106.28       2

4. Rohit Sen                     8   251     96    31.38  178.01       2

5. Pradyun Saikia             8   244     68    40.67  155.41       2

6. Swarupam Purkayastha 8   243     99    48.60  138.07       2

7. Sumit Ghadigaonkar     9   237     107   33.86  136.21  1 1

8. Denish Das                  9   235     72     39.17  135.06      3

9. Jitu Ali                          8   229     76     38.17  132.37      1

10. Sumit Kashyap           9   228     66     32.57  124.59      1

Leading Wicket takers:

Player                                             MAT  OVR  WK  BBI              AVG        ECN

1. Shubham Kumar Gupta 9       31   16  4/17  11.50       5.94

2. Mohit Thakur                 9       29   15  3/12  11.93       6.17

3. Deepak Gohain             8       31   15  3/11  13.47       6.52

4. Rajesh Prasad              8       26   13  3/14  13.54       6.77

5. Bastab Roy                  8       27.4 13  3/29   14.69       6.90

6. Doikho Das                  6       20   13  4/33  12.00       7.80

7. Ayushman Malakar       8       26   13  3/27  19.54       9.77

8. Mrinmoy Dutta              7       26.5 11  3/27   19.64       8.05

9. Dibakar Johri                9       28.5 11  3/13   22.36       8.53

10. Reshab Dipak            8       28     10  4/18 15.90       5.68

Man of the Match:

Saurav Dihingia

(Scored unbeaten 56 runs

off 51 balls with

3 fours and

2 sixes)

Points Table

Position Team                 M  W  L  N/R  Pts   NRR

1       Barpeta Braves   9   6   3   0    12    +0.607

2       Dibrugarh Warriors           8   6   2   0    12    +0.338

3       Barak Legends    9   5   3   1    11    +0.248

4       Guwahati Royals               8   5   3   0    10    +0.739

5       Charaideo Sunrisers  9   4  4  1      9    +0.254

6       Jorhat Stallions  8   2   5   1      5     -0.564

7       Nagaon Rangers 9   2   6   1      5     -0.615

8       Tezpur Titans      8   2   6   0      4     -1.181

 

n Most runs conceded in an innings

Player                                             OVR  RUNS  WK    BBI   ECN

1. Mayukh Hazarika          3.3   59        1          1/59 16.86

2. Ayushman Malakar       4      53        0          0/53 13.25

3. Abdul Ajij Kuraishi         4      52        0          0/52 13.00

4. Roshan Alam                4      49        0          0/49 12.25

5. Mrinmoy Dutta              4      48        0          0/48 12.00

6. Dibakar Johri                4      47        0          0/47 11.75

7. Akash Sengupta           4      45        1          1/45 11.25

8. Deepak Gohain             4      44        1          1/44 11.00

9. Rajjakuddin Ahmed       4      43        1          1/43 10.75

10. Darshan Rajbongshi   4      43        2          2/43 10.75      

Also Read: APL: Charaideo Sunrisers fight back from 0-2 collapse to seal 38-run win over Nagaon Rangers

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