Barpeta Braves reclaim Assam Premier League lead after clinical chase sinks Barak Legends

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Barpeta Braves reclaimed the top spot in the points table of Assam Premier League and confirmed their place in the semifinals after the convincing 7-wicket win over Barak Legends in the second match of the day.

Chasing a modest total of 120 runs, Barpeta’s opener Saurav Dihingia struck an unbeaten half-century to take his team victory in 18.3 overs losing only 3 wickets. However they lost those wickets inside Power play. Saurav, who scored 56 runs from 51 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes, put on match-winning partnership of 94 runs from 76 balls with Abhilash Maurya, who added unbeaten 41 off 38 balls.

Earlier, after losing the toss, Barak could score only 120 runs in allotted overs. After losing 6 wickets in just 59 runs, Barak reached the respectable total with the help of Abdul Ajij Kuraishi’s unbeaten 50 runs off 26 balls. Spinner Rajesh Prasad claimed 3 wickets for 26.

Man of the Match: Hrishikesh Tamuli (Scored 54 runs off 47 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes)

Leading Run scorers:

Player M R HS AVG SR 50s

1. Bishal Saha 9 388 81 48.50 120.12 4

2. Sibsankar Roy 9 268 62 33.50 129.47 1

3. Saurav Dihingia 9 254 64 42.33 106.28 2

4. Rohit Sen 8 251 96 31.38 178.01 2

5. Pradyun Saikia 8 244 68 40.67 155.41 2

6. Swarupam Purkayastha 8 243 99 48.60 138.07 2

7. Sumit Ghadigaonkar 9 237 107 33.86 136.21 1 1

8. Denish Das 9 235 72 39.17 135.06 3

9. Jitu Ali 8 229 76 38.17 132.37 1

10. Sumit Kashyap 9 228 66 32.57 124.59 1

Leading Wicket takers:

Player MAT OVR WK BBI AVG ECN

1. Shubham Kumar Gupta 9 31 16 4/17 11.50 5.94

2. Mohit Thakur 9 29 15 3/12 11.93 6.17

3. Deepak Gohain 8 31 15 3/11 13.47 6.52

4. Rajesh Prasad 8 26 13 3/14 13.54 6.77

5. Bastab Roy 8 27.4 13 3/29 14.69 6.90

6. Doikho Das 6 20 13 4/33 12.00 7.80

7. Ayushman Malakar 8 26 13 3/27 19.54 9.77

8. Mrinmoy Dutta 7 26.5 11 3/27 19.64 8.05

9. Dibakar Johri 9 28.5 11 3/13 22.36 8.53

10. Reshab Dipak 8 28 10 4/18 15.90 5.68

Man of the Match:

Saurav Dihingia

(Scored unbeaten 56 runs

off 51 balls with

3 fours and

2 sixes)

Points Table

Position Team M W L N/R Pts NRR

1 Barpeta Braves 9 6 3 0 12 +0.607

2 Dibrugarh Warriors 8 6 2 0 12 +0.338

3 Barak Legends 9 5 3 1 11 +0.248

4 Guwahati Royals 8 5 3 0 10 +0.739

5 Charaideo Sunrisers 9 4 4 1 9 +0.254

6 Jorhat Stallions 8 2 5 1 5 -0.564

7 Nagaon Rangers 9 2 6 1 5 -0.615

8 Tezpur Titans 8 2 6 0 4 -1.181

n Most runs conceded in an innings

Player OVR RUNS WK BBI ECN

1. Mayukh Hazarika 3.3 59 1 1/59 16.86

2. Ayushman Malakar 4 53 0 0/53 13.25

3. Abdul Ajij Kuraishi 4 52 0 0/52 13.00

4. Roshan Alam 4 49 0 0/49 12.25

5. Mrinmoy Dutta 4 48 0 0/48 12.00

6. Dibakar Johri 4 47 0 0/47 11.75

7. Akash Sengupta 4 45 1 1/45 11.25

8. Deepak Gohain 4 44 1 1/44 11.00

9. Rajjakuddin Ahmed 4 43 1 1/43 10.75

10. Darshan Rajbongshi 4 43 2 2/43 10.75

Also Read: APL: Charaideo Sunrisers fight back from 0-2 collapse to seal 38-run win over Nagaon Rangers