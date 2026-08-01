Assam Premier League begins today as ACA cancels grand opening in solidarity with flood-hit state

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has cancelled the inaugural ceremony of the first edition of Assam Premier League (APL) in view of the devastating flood situation in the state. The association had initially planned a grand opening ceremony featuring a performance by the popular Group ‘Jantra’ and a traditional Bihu dance troupe, but decided to call it off as a mark of respect for those affected by the floods.

Despite the cancellation of the inaugural programme, the much-anticipated franchise-based T20 league will commence as scheduled at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, on Saturday.

The opening match will see Charaideo Sunrisers take on Barpeta Braves at 2:00 PM, while Tezpur Titans will face Dibrugarh Warriors in the second match of the day, beginning at 7:00 PM.

The inaugural edition of the APL marks a significant milestone for Assam cricket, with the ACA organising its first-ever franchise-based T20 league. A total of eight franchises are participating in the tournament, which aims to provide a competitive platform for talented cricketers from across the State.

Addressing the media on Friday, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, who is also the advisor to the league’s organising committee, said the tournament would play a key role in promoting white-ball cricket in Assam and creating opportunities for local players to earn higher honours.

Saikia acknowledged that postponing the tournament would have been preferable given the flood situation, but said the organisers were compelled to stick to the original schedule because of the limited window available for state franchise leagues.

“It would have been ideal if we could have rescheduled the tournament. However, keeping the interests of the players in mind, Assam Cricket Association has decided to proceed as per the original schedule,” he said.

Explaining the constraints, Saikia said that State franchise leagues provide an important platform for local cricketers to showcase their talent before IPL scouts and franchises ahead of the IPL auction, which is generally held in December each year.

“If the championship is postponed, it will be extremely difficult to complete it before the next IPL auction. In that case, it is the players of Assam who will suffer the most,” he said.

He added that the BCCI has earmarked the period from June 1 to the third week of August for state associations to conduct their franchise leagues. Since the domestic season begins immediately afterwards, there is little scope to organise the tournament at a later date.

He further expressed confidence that the Assam Premier League would help produce quality cricketers capable of earning IPL contracts and eventually representing India. Besides benefiting players, the league would also contribute to the development of coaches, strength and conditioning trainers, umpires and other support staff, thereby strengthening Assam’s overall cricketing ecosystem.

The media briefing was also attended by ACA secretary Sanatan Das, treasurer Anupam Deka, Apex Council member Muktananda Bhattacharjee, and Assam Premier League Chairman Rajdeep Oja.

Star Sports 1 and JioHotstar will telecast all the matches.

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