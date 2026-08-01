Durand Cup: NEUFC start campaign against Bodoland FC in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Defending champions NorthEast United FC will open their Durand Cup 2026 campaign against Bodoland FC in the Group F opener at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, here on Saturday. The match will kick off 4:30 PM,

There is perhaps no better place for the Highlanders to begin their title defence than at home. All

three of their Group F fixtures, against Bodoland FC, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC and tournament debutants FC1, will be played in Guwahati, giving Juan Pedro Benali’s side the opportunity to build momentum in front of the club’s passionate supporters.

Preparations for the season began on July 20, when the squad assembled in Guwahati for pre-season under head coach Juan Pedro Benali. Returning for his fourth season at the helm, Benali is now the longest-serving head coach in NorthEast United FC’s history. Having guided the Highlanders to back- to-back Durand Cup titles, he once again leads a side carrying high expectations after establishing the club as one of the competition’s dominant forces in recent years.

Before the opening match, a brief inaugural ceremony will be held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, beginning at 4:30 PM.

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